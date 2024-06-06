Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,111,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038,982 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.77% of Regency Centers worth $342,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,378,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,140,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,354,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,784,000 after acquiring an additional 24,902 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,348,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,914,000 after purchasing an additional 964,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,852,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,320 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.53. 90,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

REG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

