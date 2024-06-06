Capital World Investors Sells 29,361 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Capital World Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,361 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.68% of Zillow Group worth $498,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,724.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,579. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Z traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 256,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,867. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

