Capital World Investors Sells 704,669 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,574,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 704,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $468,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,698,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,289,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,791,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,395,000 after buying an additional 19,130 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,054,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $269,556,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 716,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $183,243,000 after acquiring an additional 42,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $184,713,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $317.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.65.

Shares of EPAM traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.55. 93,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,254. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.95 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $2,416,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

