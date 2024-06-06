Capital World Investors Sells 784,413 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,212,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 784,413 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 13.22% of Bunge Global worth $1,939,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 15.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 95.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.98. 85,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,431. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day moving average of $99.88.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 21.90%.

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

