Capital World Investors Trims Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 651,163 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.42% of ASML worth $4,229,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of ASML by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock traded down $5.83 on Thursday, hitting $1,035.51. 306,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $937.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $866.63. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,056.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.