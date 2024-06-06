CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,667 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of CarMax worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Heights Capital Management Inc now owns 461,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 871,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CarMax stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.78. 704,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CarMax from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.42.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

