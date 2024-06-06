Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.2 %

CARR stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.39. 485,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,570,038. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.46. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.