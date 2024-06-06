Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Critical Review

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arko and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arko 0.39% 13.20% 0.99% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arko and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arko $9.41 billion 0.07 $34.37 million $0.26 23.39 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 0.00

Analyst Recommendations

Arko has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arko, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arko and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arko 0 2 1 0 2.33 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arko presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Arko is more favorable than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.3% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Arko beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A operates as a subsidiary of Rallye SA.

