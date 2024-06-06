Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.02. 84,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,872. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $276,648.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,139.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 17,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $276,648.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,656 shares of company stock worth $1,166,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

