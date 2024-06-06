CEEK VR Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.18 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 6th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $43.79 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0544 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00011965 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,076.94 or 0.99907810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00012502 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000064 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00108276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004004 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05459588 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $3,467,249.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

