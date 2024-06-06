Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sells $1,319,156.33 in Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) SVP Margo Heath-Chiozzi sold 38,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $1,319,156.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,094 shares in the company, valued at $241,692.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of CLDX opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $53.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.47.
Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.11. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,385.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $147,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $251,000.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
