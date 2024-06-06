Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.25 and last traded at $47.17. 63,417 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 209,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $732.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Centrus Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centrus Energy during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 207.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

