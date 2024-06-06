Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 10,559 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $20,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.57. 722,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,024. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

