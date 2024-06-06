Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 187,444 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of GDXJ traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.32. 2,881,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,900,756. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $47.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

