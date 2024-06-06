Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 193,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $25,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 763.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,488.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $2.63 on Wednesday, hitting $121.71. 2,611,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.65.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

