Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,472 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.27. 1,169,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.67. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $220.02 and a 52-week high of $291.27.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $296.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.74.

In other news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock valued at $37,758,773 over the last 90 days. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

