Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,611,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.87% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $60,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,072,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 138,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,633,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 585,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,385 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IQLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.67. The company had a trading volume of 454,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,825. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.12.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

