Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $16.78 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total transaction of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.92, for a total value of $443,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $703.16. 1,406,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $735.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $526.11 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $870.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

