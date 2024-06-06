Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $28.70 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Comcast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Comcast
Comcast Stock Performance
CMCSA stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,515,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,428,313. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $153.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Read More
