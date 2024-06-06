Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $32.44 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $32,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $236.53. 10,738,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,318,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $660,772.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $27,318,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

