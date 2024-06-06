Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,492,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347,557 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $83,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,542,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after acquiring an additional 759,583 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,152,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,136,000 after purchasing an additional 377,862 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,151,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $62.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.