Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 42,861 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $64,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.60. 5,817,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,462. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

