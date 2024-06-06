Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,543 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,543 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.90. 4,009,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,802. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.66 and a 200-day moving average of $295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.69, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at $124,767,716.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

