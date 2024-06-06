Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 8,681 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,681 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,029,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,583,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,145,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,408,481,000 after buying an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,962,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,847,000 after buying an additional 111,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,830,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,864,823,000 after buying an additional 47,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after buying an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.45 and a 12 month high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.