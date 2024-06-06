Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 9,033 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $18,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 27,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 96.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 135,700 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 126,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 28,614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,792,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,556,000 after purchasing an additional 573,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.84. 3,890,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,688,157. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

