Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 0.5%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.79 and last traded at $74.04. Approximately 856,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 7,463,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.65.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its 200 day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $131.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $402,707.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,449,251.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total transaction of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 655,476 shares of company stock worth $48,718,705. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,458,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

