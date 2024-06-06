Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.94

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.94 and last traded at C$12.91, with a volume of 253580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.40.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSH.UN

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

Chartwell Retirement Residences Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -290.48%.

Insider Activity at Chartwell Retirement Residences

In related news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.