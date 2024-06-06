Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Stock Performance

CHEK stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.44.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Check-Cap will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check-Cap

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

