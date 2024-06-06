Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Trading 14% Higher

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.22. 391,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 182,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CMMB. Oppenheimer raised Chemomab Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Maxim Group raised shares of Chemomab Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

