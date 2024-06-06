Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.80.

CPK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE:CPK opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12-month low of $83.79 and a 12-month high of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

