Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.51

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

Chiyoda Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39.

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.