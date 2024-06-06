Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 11,366 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $20,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.50.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.9 %

MCO stock traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $410.18. 482,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.49 and its 200-day moving average is $386.12. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $417.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

