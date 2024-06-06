Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 293,892 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 751.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 293,892 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $506,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,171,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,995,000 after purchasing an additional 785,476 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,055,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

