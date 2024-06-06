Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,017 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $26,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 5,102,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,463,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.39.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

