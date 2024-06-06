Cibc World Markets Corp Has $25.45 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1,258.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,423 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $25,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Cummins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $278.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,657. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $304.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

