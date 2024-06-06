Cibc World Markets Corp Has $32.33 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 62.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $10.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $417.24. 2,226,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,433. The stock has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $418.14.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ISRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.67.

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,779 shares of company stock worth $15,862,204. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

