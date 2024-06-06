Cibc World Markets Corp Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 142.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 179,829 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $17,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in Fortinet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 3,614,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,929,662. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reduced their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

