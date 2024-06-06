Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.39.

CIEN stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,094,291.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ciena news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $207,633.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,176 shares in the company, valued at $20,094,291.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,307 shares of company stock worth $1,414,330. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

