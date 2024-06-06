Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,114,441.94 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 298,778 shares of Cipher Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $1,114,441.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,624,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,737,822.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 308,973 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $1,149,379.56.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 296,357 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,182,464.43.

On Friday, May 24th, Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of Cipher Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $4.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.05 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cipher Mining by 19.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 94.9% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,240,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 62.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,657,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,383 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

