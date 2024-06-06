Citigroup Boosts Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target to $38.00

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.85. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $25.47.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.92. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 480.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 11,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $202,720.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCUS. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $16,613,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 183.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 470,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 304,683 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,780,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,802,000 after buying an additional 222,280 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,680,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,402,000 after buying an additional 186,898 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

