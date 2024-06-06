Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.5 %

SNSE opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $17.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.05. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.94. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

