Cizzle Biotechnology (LON:CIZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc (LON:CIZ – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 285,045 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,526,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.68 ($0.02).

Cizzle Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.54 million, a PE ratio of -168.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.73 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.09.

Cizzle Biotechnology Company Profile

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development of an immunoassay test for the CIZ1B biomarker for the early detection of lung cancer in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Cizzle Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc in May 2021.

