CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Trading 4% Higher

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.29. Approximately 19,863,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 33,073,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.84.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a net margin of 22.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Chairman S. Matthew Schultz sold 367,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $8,466,690.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,298,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,037,353.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at $56,783,977.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 811,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,498. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CleanSpark

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CleanSpark by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 957,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 273.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,237,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905,993 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 39.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,200,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 338,190 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

