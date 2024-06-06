Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 16,552 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $4,970,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $475,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,052,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after buying an additional 196,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 759,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 169,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.18. 4,155,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,409,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.08. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to purchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

