Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 73.59 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

