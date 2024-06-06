Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Clime Capital’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
Clime Capital Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a current ratio of 73.59 and a quick ratio of 69.47.
Clime Capital Company Profile
