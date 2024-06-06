CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.53. 46,162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 463,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

