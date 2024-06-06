Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Gap Down to $3.77

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.67. Conduent shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 18,709 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Conduent in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Conduent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.00 million. Conduent had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 11.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,813,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 393,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Conduent by 68.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 765,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 310,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,629,000 after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

Featured Articles

