ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,370 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.5% of Bollard Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $15,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.35.

In other news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490,888. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $99.35 and a 1 year high of $135.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

