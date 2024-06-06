Contrasting Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Performance Shipping’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping $108.94 million 0.26 $69.41 million $1.65 1.40

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for Britannia Bulk and Performance Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.

Risk and Volatility

Britannia Bulk has a beta of 19.04, indicating that its share price is 1,804% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Britannia Bulk and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A Performance Shipping 63.54% 29.21% 20.58%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Britannia Bulk on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Britannia Bulk



Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

About Performance Shipping



Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of eight Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 851,825 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

