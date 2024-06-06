Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.72. 651,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 484,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on VLRS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $629.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.42. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 54.46% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,624 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3,928.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after buying an additional 2,150,263 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after buying an additional 872,764 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,745,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 65,824 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 1,152,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 116,299 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.